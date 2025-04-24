Akshay Kumar will lead all Kesari films, confirms director; shares why Ananya Panday was cast as Dilreet Gill

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, featuring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has been experiencing consistent growth at the box office. In a recent interview, director Karan Singh Tyagi confirmed that Kumar will headline all future Kesari franchise films and also revealed why he chose Ananya Panday for Dillreet Gill's role.

In an interview with News18, Karan Singh Tyagi shared details about the upcoming installments and revealed that Akshay Kumar will continue to lead the franchise. He stated that with the title Kesari Chapter 2, they are taking the narrative forward, with more stories about unsung heroes set to be introduced.

Karan assured fans that there would definitely be more films in the franchise, all of which Akshay will headline. He emphasized that Akshay is synonymous with Kesari and the portrayal of unsung heroes, their bravery, and sacrifices, praising his remarkable performance in the film.

Karan Singh Tyagi reportedly shared that Ananya Panday was cast in Kesari Chapter 2 in 2022, and her performance in Gehraiyaan played a significant role in the decision to offer her the role. He recalled being deeply moved by her performance in Gehraiyaan, which led him to meet her and offer her the character of Dilreet Gill.

Karan praised Ananya’s dedication to the film, highlighting her remarkable performance in Kesari Chapter 2. He mentioned that she underwent dialect training for over a year and studied the mannerisms of female lawyers.

He also noted that they visited the Bombay High Court, where Ananya observed a female lawyer in action to better understand her role.

Praising Panday's preparation for the role, the lawyer-turned-director shared that she extensively researched the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, even reading a book filled with poems written about the tragedy. He described the book as becoming "her Bible," as she carried it with her on set.

He further explained that Ananya fully embraced the role of Dilreet Gill, noting how she brought a perfect balance of vulnerability and steely resolve to the character, showcasing both qualities beautifully in her performance.

Ananya Panday portrayed the role of lawyer Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2, alongside co-stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

