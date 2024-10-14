Keerthy Suresh keeps her airport look casual yet stylish in a multicolored shirt and denim

Keerthy Suresh was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she flew from the city. The Mahanati actress nailed a casual yet stylish airport look, wearing a multicolored shirt and regular denim. Keerthy Suresh kept the look minimal and styled her outfit with a pair of classic vintage sunglasses, white sneakers, a watch, and open hair with soft curls. Check out Keerthy Suresh's airport look below!

Keerthy Suresh looked lovely in her minimal, effortless ensemble. The actress carried a white sling bag to complete her look. Keerthy opted for a no-makeup makeup look yet looked fresh and beautiful as a flower.

As she arrived at the Mumbai airport, Keerthy Suresh waited patiently for the paps and posed for the cameras. Moreover, the Raghu Thatha actress delighted her fans by clicking selfies with them. After a small interaction, Keerthy Suresh made her way inside the airport with her hot cup of coffee.

Besides her brilliant onscreen portrayals of versatile characters, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress is known for her glamorous fashion statements. Whether it is uber cool casual fits or gorgeous traditional looks, Keerthy Suresh never fails to impress her fans and followers. Coming back to today's airport look of the actress, if properly styled with accessories, then this fit can be apt for casual dining or even office meetings.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Raghu Thatha. Directed by Suman Kumar in his directorial debut, the film is available for streaming on ZEE5. Raghu Thatha revolves around a rebellious young woman, Kayalvizhi, who is forced to choose between principle and patriarchy.

Apart from that, Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Baby John, alongside Varun Dhawan. It is worth mentioning that the film is a remake of the Tamil movie Theri, and Keerthy will be reprising the lead role originally played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

ALSO READ: When Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti talked about their fights and said, 'I'm the one who usually...'