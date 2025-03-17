Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025: 5 VIRAL moments from last year ft. Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor and others that’ll excite you
Ahead of the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025, let's take a look at the 5 viral moments from last year's star-studded ceremony.
The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards are all set to return for the fourth edition. Many celebrities from the entertainment industry will be dazzling at the event on March 27, 2025, at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai. Last year’s star-studded guest list included names like Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, and more. Let’s take a look at five viral moments from 2024 that’ll excite you for the new edition.
5 viral moments from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024:
1. Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor bonding with each other
Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor sat together at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards last year. They were seen engaging in a conversation and bonding with each other. The divas looked stunning in their glamorous outfits.
2. Vedang Raina’s reaction to ‘Khushi’ joke
Vedang Raina was teased by host Neha Dhupia during last year’s ceremony as she asked him, “Khushi ho rahi hai apko yaha aake?” (Are you happy to be here?). In response, the actor blushed and couldn’t stop smiling. He said, “Same joke?” Vedang has been rumored to be dating his The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor for quite some time.
3. Bobby Deol’s Jamal Kudu dance with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor
Bobby Deol’s Jamal Kudu dance from Animal went extremely viral on the internet. The actor recreated his dance and did the iconic step at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024. Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul also joined Bobby on the stage. They created a memorable moment together.
4. Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol’s warm hug
Ajnabee co-stars Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol crossed paths at the ceremony in 2024. They shared a warm, tight hug that was proof of their adorable bond. The duo posed together looking dapper in their white suits.
5. Shraddha Kapoor’s pizza party with paps
Shraddha Kapoor enjoyed a fun moment with the paparazzi last year. The paps were having a pizza party, and the actress joined them. She took a pizza box from them and also expressed her gratitude.
Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons 2025 promises to bring more such fun moments with celebrities. Stay tuned!
