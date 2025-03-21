Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde to shoot for David Dhawan film in Rishikesh; DEETS
Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde will be starring in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The celebs will be heading to Rishikesh for a three-day shoot. Read on for more details.
Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, actress Pooja Hegde was seen as Diya Sathaye in Shahid Kapoor-led Deva earlier this year. Well, the two actors are all set to work together in David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Now, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the actors will be heading to Rishikesh on March 21, 2025, for a 3-day shoot. Read on!
Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Varun Dhawan and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, will be working together on a comic caper, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Now, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Varun, along with his co-star Pooja Hegde, will be heading to Dehradun on Friday, March 21, 2025.
A reliable source informed us that the stars will be reaching Rishikesh for a 3-day shoot of the next movie together. “It would be a 3-day shoot, and they would be shooting a sequence of river rafting,” stated the industry insider. Apart from the two actors, the Ramesh Taurani production might also see Mrunal Thakur and Sreeleela playing key characters.
Last year, a source informed us that the quirky title of the film is in sync with the world that David Dhawan is looking to create with Varun and other actors. Moreover, it’s a fun family entertainer. “David Dhawan has cracked a concept that’s fresh and original, and is confident to recreate the magic of comedies on the big screen again,” revealed a source close to the development.
We were also informed that the film went on floors with a schedule in Mumbai on July 10, 2024. “Varun is shooting today with Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait. The entire ensemble will be coming together as the journey progresses. Get ready for a typical David Dhawan comedy with colors, music, and a big star cast,” the source concluded.
To some, the title of the movie might ring a bell. To ease the confusion, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a line from the peppy track, Ishq Sona Hai, from David Dhawan’s 90s iconic movie Biwi No. 1, filmed on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.
