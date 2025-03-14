Holi 2025: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani starts day on sweet note with pancakes; Varun Dhawan celebrates on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari set
Kiara Advani offered a peek into her Holi morning, while Varun Dhawan shared a BTS video from his celebration on the sets of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Today, March 14, 2025, marks the colorful festival of Holi. On this special occasion, Bollywood celebrities shared heartfelt wishes and offered a peek into their festivities. Mom-to-be Kiara Advani began her day on a sweet note with pancakes. Varun Dhawan celebrated on the sets of his film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and shared a behind-the-scenes video.
Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her breakfast. It was a plate of pancakes with sauce. They were topped with strawberries and blueberries, while slices of mango were arranged in a floral pattern on the side. The soon-to-be mom used a ‘Happy Holi’ sticker to extend her wishes.
Have a look at Kiara Advani’s Holi morning!
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan dropped a BTS video from the sets of his upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The clip featured his co-star Maniesh Paul sitting inside a vanity van. Completely covered in colors, he asked VD, “What have you done?” Maniesh then focused the camera on Varun, who was seen shirtless and also covered in gulaal.
The latter did a little dance and revealed that this is how they had been shooting for their song.
In the caption, Varun said, “Happy holi, wishing you straight from the sets of #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari bts can’t wait for you to hear our new holi song. Sooon.”
Varun Dhawan’s Holi post!
Other stars like Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, and more also wished their followers on social media.
