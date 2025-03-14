POLL RESULT: Fans pick Bollywood onscreen couple with most iconic Holi chemistry; can you guess?

Holi 2025 is here! Bollywood has given us some iconic festive songs that feature popular onscreen couples. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose the duo with the best chemistry in a Holi song. They have voted and selected their winner. Check out the results of the poll here.

Results of the poll for the onscreen couple with best Holi chemistry:

The poll to determine the pick of the fans for the onscreen couple with the best Holi chemistry was conducted on March 12, 2025.

Readers were asked to select between five options: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Title Track, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in Do Me A Favour - Lets Play Holi from Waqt: The Race Against Time, as well as Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry in Balam Pichkari is the fans’ favorite. It received 42.86% of the votes. Next came Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with 31.43% of the votes. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt got third position with 17.14% of the votes.

Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most popular Holi songs in Bollywood. It is composed by Pritam, and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade have lent their vocals to the track.

The music video features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur showcasing their dance moves. YJHD is a romantic comedy directed by Ayan Mukerji. It was released in cinemas in 2013.