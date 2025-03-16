Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com gets a new release date; here's when it will hit cinemas now

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will soon share screen space in the highly-awaited Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the Bawaal pair to reunite on the screens once again, the makers recently announced that the film has been pushed further. Scheduled to release on April 18, 2025, the Shashank Khaitan directorial will now grace the screens on September 12, 2025.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, led by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor also features Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi in the key roles. There were reports of the delay in the release of the film for quite some time now, but it has finally been confirmed by the makers.

Nearly a month ago, a Bollywood Hungama report claimed that producer Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan desired to add more entertaining elements to the film. As a result, an additional shoot was called for focusing on the destination wedding sequences, with the entire cast, including Varun and Janhvi, expected to participate.

The source close to the publication also stated that Johar intends to make every effort to deliver two grand romantic comedies—Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Mera—set for release in 2025. Apart from the addition of a few scenes, the report stated that two songs were also planned, which led to the delay in the movie's release.

On the other hand, it was just a couple of days back on the occasion of Holi that Varun Dhawan posted a fun video from the vanity van. It featured him and Maniesh Paul smeared fully in colors exuding a pure festive vibe. "Happy holi wishing you straight from the sets of #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari bts can’t wait for you to hear our new holi song. Sooon…….," the post was captioned.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was announced last year in February. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, a part of the caption alongside the post read, “Your Sanskari is on his way to get his (Tulsi emoji) Kumari!"

Notably, Varun and Janhvi have earlier shared screen space in Nitesh Tiwari’s 2023-released, Bawaal.