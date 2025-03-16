IPL 2025: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to perform at Eden Gardens; Arijit Singh to mesmerize audience with soulful music at opening ceremony

After winning the Champion’s Trophy 2025 with flying colors, Indian cricketers will be seen on the ground again. The 18th season of the Indian Premier League is all set to kickstart from March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While cricket fans are excited to see their favorite teams lock horns with each other, B-town celebs like Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are also looking forward to taking down the venue with their electrifying performances.

Just like every season, this edition of IPL 2025 will also see several Bollywood stars setting the stage on fire with their performance at the opening ceremony. According to a report by News 18, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are expected to showcase their impeccable dancing talent at the event to be hosted at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Along with them, ace singer Arijit Singh will be mesmerizing the crowd with his soulful music. Her singer-composer is expected to sing some of the chartbuster hits from his impressive musical career on day one. While the event will witness an impressive line-up of artists, sweating it out to entertain the audience in the stands, IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will also be locking horns on the opening day.

The cricketing tournament, which starts from March 22, 2025, will conclude on May 25, 2025, with an equally entertaining grand finale. The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will feature ten teams competing in 74 matches. The sporting event will be held across 13 cities in India, with Kolkata hosting the opening ceremony.

Advertisement

Coming back to Shraddha Kapoor, the actress was last seen in the blockbuster hit film, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank. The sequel to the 2028 horror-comedy film, Stree, also featured Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan made a special appearance, reprising his role from Bhediya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor. He will also share the screen with Sunny Deol in Border 2.