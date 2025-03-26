Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release: Where to watch Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s rom-com after its theatrical run

Bhool Chuk Maaf is one of the many entertainers arriving in the summer of 2025. The time loop-themed romantic comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. It has now been learned where the movie will be available for the viewers to watch after its theatrical run. Bhool Chuk Maaf will have its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

According to the recently released poster of Bhool Chuk Maaf, the movie’s streaming partner is Amazon Prime Video. The audience will get to watch the film on OTT for the first time if they miss it in theaters. Or they could enjoy the story once again from the comfort of their homes. However, there is no information yet on the digital release date of the film.

The new poster shows Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s characters caught in a time loop. They are seen in their Haldi outfits. The poster also features their family members.

The caption of the post read, “Baar baar wahi din, wahi haldi, wahi bhasad! Kab aur kaise hogi Ranjan aur Titli ki shaadi? Pata chalega 9th May ko! #BhoolChukMaaf sabhi cinema-gharon mein! (Again and again the same day, the same Haldi, the same mess! When and how will Ranjan and Titli get married? We will find out on 9th May! #BhoolChukMaaf in all cinema houses!).”

Advertisement

Have a look at the poster here!

Earlier, a 1-minute, 22-second teaser offered a peek into what’s in store for the audience. In the teaser, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s characters are seen discussing their wedding date along with their families. They decide on the 30th. The scene changes to the Haldi ceremony, held a day prior to the wedding. However, when Rajkummar wakes up the next day, it’s still the 29th, and this cycle continues to repeat. The song Chor Bazaari from Love Aaj Kal has been used in the background.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma. The rom-com is presented by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios. Mark your calendars for the film’s theatrical release date on May 9, 2025.