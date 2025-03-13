Sharvari Wagh vs Wamiqa Gabbi fashion face-off: Who stole the spotlight in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga

Both Sharvari Wagh and Wamiqa Gabbi have proven catalogs of jaw-dropping looks. However, the real face-off surfaced when the two divas donned Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture lehengas.

Let’s travel down memory lane when Sharvari exuded majestic charm in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s ensemble, dripping in gold. Just a day after, on 28th October 24’, Wamiqa Gabbi also spread eternal gold allure, making a festive statement. Let’s zoom in on both the slays:

Sharvari Wagh Metallic Festive Ensemble

To celebrate Diwali, the Maharaj actor slipped into Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's gold-metallic lehenga which took everyone’s breath away. The magnificent lehenga featured multi-toned ghaghra with golden accents while her opulent blouse highlighted exaggerated shoulders.

The jeweled Byzantine blouse by the celebrated designer boasted meticulous details of gota patti and dome-like shapes. The intricate blouse was gracefully accentuated with a deep sweetheart neckline, artfully balancing the voluminous blouse.

The lehenga, on the flip side, was multi-paneled silk Ghagra in festive teal, green, and yellow colors, accentuated with gota borders. The trim of the lehenga featured wide gold and silver lace, further proliferating the lehenga’s regal aura.

Wamiqa Gabbi in Gota and Silver Tissue Regalia

Wamiqa Gabbi celebrated Diwali festivities like a princess. Her whimsical attire comprised regal charm like none other. The awe-inspiring lehenga featured voluminous real gota and silver tissue ghaghra while her spell-binding blouse highlighted intricate hand-crafted mirror embroidery.

The world-renowned designers really aced their sartorial artistry and it reflected in Wamiqa’s whimsical flair. The blouse of her lehenga flaunted a majestic mosaic of uneven oval mirrors, held together with hand embroidery.

The Baby John actress's billowy lehenga looked heavenly with white ghaghra featuring real gota and silver tissue. The regal details on this monochromatic silhouette cascaded dramatically into panels of gold gotta patti, making it sophisticated yet striking.

While Sharvari kept it colorful and festive with her Sandeep Khosla Abu Jaani lehenga, Wamiqa held a poised allure to her fit. Both styles, equally regal and grandeur in their grace, captivated netizens with their majestic beauty.

Sharvari Wagh and Wamiqa Gabbi are the rising starlets of Indian cinema. Whether it is Sharvari who captivated fans with her performance in Maharaj or Wamiqa Gabbi who gripped cinemaholics with her striking portrayal in Godha; both actresses are setting higher standards for talents in Bollywood. The same goes for their fashion game too.

