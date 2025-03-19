Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and more to attend IPL 2025 opening ceremony; Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan set to perform: Report

With IPL 2025 just around the corner, anticipation is at an all-time high. The grand opening ceremony, set to take place at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, is expected to be a star-studded spectacle. Reports suggest that Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal will grace the event, while Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are set to deliver electrifying performances, adding to the glitz and glamour of the night.

According to Hindustan Times, a source close to the organizers shared that several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Dutt, are expected to grace the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.

Their presence is set to bring an extra dose of glamour and excitement to the much-anticipated event. The source added that Shah Rukh is likely to attend as his team plays the opening match, while Salman may make an appearance to promote his upcoming film Sikandar.

The source further revealed that the performances at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be a dynamic blend of electrifying entertainment, stunning visuals, and captivating music. A star-studded lineup, including Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, Karan Aujla, Arijit Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, is set to take the stage.

Well it doesn’t end here. International pop band OneRepublic, known for their recent collaboration with Karan Aujla and Disha Patani on Tell Me, has also been approached to perform at the grand event.

Apart from them, the star-studded guest list for the IPL 2025 opening ceremony is expected to include Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sara Ali Khan, according to the source. However, an official confirmation from the IPL organizers is still awaited.

For the unversed, the much-anticipated IPL 2025 opening ceremony is set to kick off at 6:00 PM IST on March 22, 2025, promising a dazzling spectacle to mark the beginning of the tournament. Packed with high-energy performances, electrifying music, and mesmerizing dance acts, the event is expected to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The grand celebration will unfold at Kolkata’s legendary Eden Gardens, a stadium steeped in cricketing history. For those unable to witness it live, the ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar, ensuring fans across the globe don’t miss a moment of the action.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.