Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde begin Rishikesh schedule for David Dhawan's film in spiritual way; WATCH

Actors Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde are gearing up for their upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively shared that the duo traveled to Rishikesh for the film’s shoot. Now, they have shared glimpses from their time in the holy city, where they were seen performing aarti, embracing a spiritual beginning to their journey.

Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to share glimpses from Rishikesh as they began the schedule for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. They collaborated on a post featuring photos and a video of them performing aarti, planting trees, and taking part in a traditional pooja.

Dressed in elegant ethnic attire, they looked radiant as they embraced the spiritual start to their shoot. Pooja captioned the post, “A great beginning to our schedule in Rishikesh. Blessed. #HainJawaniTohIshqHonaHain.”

Earlier, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It would be a 3-day shoot, and they would be shooting a sequence of river rafting." Additionally, the Ramesh Taurani production might feature Mrunal Thakur in a significant role, adding to the film’s star power.

Last year, Pinkvilla also exclusively revealed that Varun Dhawan would reunite with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, for the comic caper Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. A source had shared that the film’s quirky title aligns perfectly with the vibrant world David Dhawan envisions, promising a fun-filled family entertainer.

The source added, “David Dhawan has cracked a concept that’s fresh and original and is confident to recreate the magic of comedies on the big screen again.” The movie officially began filming in Mumbai on July 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up to charm audiences with his upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Initially set for an April 18, 2025 release, the Shashank Khaitan directorial has now been rescheduled to hit cinemas on September 12, 2025. The film also boasts an ensemble cast, including Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde was last seen as Diya Sathaye in Deva, starring alongside Shahid Kapoor.