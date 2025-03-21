Janhvi Kapoor’s witty comment on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan’s post is giving major friendship goals

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to reunite on-screen in the much-anticipated Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While fans are excited to see the Bawaal duo together again, Varun recently shared a series of photos, but what truly stole the spotlight was Janhvi’s playful comment, serving up major friendship goals!

Varun Dhawan set Instagram on fire today (March 21) by dropping a series of dapper photos. Dressed in a black shirt, matching blazer, and white pants, he effortlessly turned heads with his sharp look. Captioning the post, he wrote, “It is never too late to be what you might have been.”

While the post is already making waves online, the real show-stealer was Janhvi Kapoor’s witty comment. She playfully wrote, “How u look at me when I ask for one more take and u get it on the first." Varun couldn’t resist responding and replied, “Pyaari ladki.” Their fun exchange is winning hearts, and fans can’t get enough of their camaraderie!

Meanwhile, the release date of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been postponed. Originally scheduled for April 18, 2025, the Shashank Khaitan-directed film will now arrive in cinemas on September 12, 2025.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The project was announced in February last year and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. A part of the announcement read, “Your Sanskari is on his way to get his (tulsi) Kumari!”

For the unversed, Varun and Janhvi have previously worked together in Bawaal (2023), directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

On the work front, apart from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, where he will share the screen with Pooja Hegde.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for Param Sundari, a cross-cultural romance where she will be paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!