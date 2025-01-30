Bada Naam Karenge OTT release date: Here’s when and where to stream Sooraj Barjatya’s debut digital venture starring Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar

Sooraj Barjatya is an Indian filmmaker who has created some of the industry's award-winning films. Well, for him, now is the time to venture into the digital space. For his debut OTT project, he brought on board Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar and created the drama series, Bada Naam Karenge. If you’re wondering when and where can the show be enjoyed then read on!

When and where to watch Bada Naam Karenge

Bada Naam Karenge is Sooraj Barjatya’s shot at taking over the OTT space just like he did with his films. Directed by Palash Vaswani, the series will premiere on Sony LIV on February 7, 2025.

Plot and promo of Bada Naam Karenge

The series follows the story of a Gen Z couple, Rishabh and Surbhi (played by Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar), and showcases their quest in hustling to achieve their dreams while embracing traditional family values.

Announcing the same, Rajshri Films shared the promo video of the show and penned, “Experience the magic of love, family, and togetherness with Rajshri Productions’ OTT debut, Bada Naam Karenge. Created by showrunner Sooraj R. Barjatya and directed by Palash Vaswani, this heart-warming love story will take you back to your roots. Bada Naam Karenge, streaming from 7th Feb only on Sony LIV.”

Rajshri Films’s post for Bada Naam Karenge:

Cast of Bada Naam Karenge

Apart from Ritik and Ayesha, the series also features Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, and Anjana Sukhani in supporting roles.

Sooraj Barjatya stepped into the industry with his debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. Since then, Sooraj and Salman have worked in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Well, after several years, the iconic jodi will be working on another project.

While talking to PTI, the Vivah director said that the project would take me some time because he is still writing the script. “The focus right now has been on Bada Naam Karenge. It's a very big step for us. It's our first time in OTT. I'm really looking forward to seeing how people react to it,” he divulged.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!