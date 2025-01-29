Salman Khan wasn't cast in Vivah because of superstar's lack of innocence, says Sooraj Barjatya: 'When I decided I want to make...'

Salman Khan is synonymous with the name Prem for his fans, thanks to filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who brought them together with his directorial debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya. Hence, when the director cast Shahid Kapoor as Prem Bajpayee in his 2006 romantic drama film Vivah, the audience was in disbelief. Recently, the maker stated that when he decided to make the hit film, he knew Khan wouldn’t fit the character as it needed the innocence and age for it.

While talking to Digital Commentary, Indian filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya answers the most intriguing question of Salman Khan fans. During the interview, he shared why Khan wasn’t cast as Prem in his movie Vivah. Speaking his mind, the director stated that the story of the romantic film was given to him by his father.

He divulged, “When I decided I wanted to make this, I knew Salman wouldn’t fit here because he was a major star.” The maker further stated that “Isme bholapan chahiye, umar chahiye aur umar toh kisiki rukegi nahi. (The movie needed the innocence and age, and age doesn’t stop for anyone.)” This is why Shahid Kapoor was cast opposite Amrita Rao in the blockbuster hit film.

Barjatya also recalled that after the failure of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, the Tiger 3 actor called him and expressed his willingness to work with the filmmaker on his next project. But even though he had Vivah’s story in hand, he decided not to compromise.

Advertisement

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Sooraj is working on his next untitled project. For the film, he has signed Ayushmann Khurrana to play the leading man, Prem. An insider revealed, “Sooraj ji was looking to cast someone who has an image among the family audiences, and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new-age Prem on the big screen.”

The source also stated that the Drema Girl 2 actor loved the world that Sooraj Barjatya is looking to create with his next. “Sooraj ji, on the other hand, feels that Ayushmann has the innocence and charm in him to play Prem,” added the insider.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!