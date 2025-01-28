Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s next project on cards? Filmmaker gives MAJOR update; ‘It will be on…’

Renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is celebrated for shaping Salman Khan's beloved on-screen persona, Prem, a character that has attained iconic status in Indian cinema. Recently, Sooraj revealed that he is working on a new script to reunite him with Salman. In a recent conversation, he expressed his excitement about collaborating with Salman again. He shared, "The next project is on the cards, and it will be on a different matured level."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sooraj Barjatya shared updates about his next project with Salman Khan. He mentioned that the project is "on the cards" but will take some time to materialize. Barjatya explained that as both he and Salman have grown older, he needs to create a new version of the iconic character Prem that aligns with Salman’s current age.

He emphasized that the fresh portrayal will retain the fun, charm, and family values associated with Prem but will explore a more mature narrative. Barjatya acknowledged that this experiment is taking longer than expected to develop.

Sooraj Barjatya introduced Salman Khan as Bollywood's quintessential lover boy with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. The duo went on to recreate their cinematic magic with blockbuster films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Sooraj Barjatya is gearing up to venture into the digital space with Rajshri Productions. He is making his debut as a showrunner with Bada Naam Karenge, a heartwarming story centered on love, laughter, and family.

Directed by Palash Vasvani, the series features Ritik Ghanshani as Rishabh and Ayesha Kaduskar as Surbhi. The show is set to premiere on Sony LIV on February 7, 2025.

Set against the vibrant locales of Ujjain and Ratlam, Bada Naam Karenge delves into themes of self-discovery, relationships, and the unbreakable bonds of family. The series boasts an ensemble cast, including Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, and Rajesh Tailang.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will soon grace the big screen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar. The film is slated for a grand release on Eid 2025.

