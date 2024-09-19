Abhishek Bachchan buys luxury apartment in Juhu close to Jalsa two months after buying 6 flats in Borivali: Report

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has acquired a luxurious new property in the upscale Juhu area of Mumbai. According to reports, this new residence is situated near his father Amitabh Bachchan’s renowned bungalow, Jalsa.

As reported by Bombay Times, the apartment boasts a spectacular view of Juhu Beach. The Bachchan family already owns several properties in the area, including five bungalows and apartments in newly developed buildings. Historically, their real estate ventures have been supported by a well-regarded builder who is a fan of Amitabh Bachchan. However, Abhishek’s recent acquisition comes from a different developer, marking a shift from their usual connections.

The Bachchan family’s notable real estate acquisitions include Amitabh Bachchan’s purchase of two apartments in Oberoi Sky City for Rs 9.75 crore. Subsequently, Abhishek Bachchan bought six luxury apartments in the same development for Rs 16 crore. Property registration documents from Zapkey.com indicate these units are valued at Rs 15.42 crore.

The actor invested in 4,894 sq ft of RERA carpet area at a rate of Rs 31,498 per sq ft. These six apartments are situated on the 57th floor of a high-rise along the Western Express Highway in Borivali East. Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan further expanded his portfolio by acquiring three office units in Mumbai’s Veer Savarkar Signature building for about Rs 60 crore in June.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is preparing for his role in the much-anticipated film Housefull 5. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey.

Additionally, Bachchan is set to appear in Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming untitled film. Prime Video recently highlighted the project on Instagram, describing it as an emotionally charged narrative about a father and daughter who reconnect and cherish their bond while navigating life's challenges. The film will also feature Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani alongside Bachchan.

Jr. Bachchan is also rumored to be starring in King, which features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, King is anticipated to be a high-octane action thriller. The film’s music and background score are being crafted by Anirudh, while top professionals from around the world are being brought in to choreograph the action scenes.

