Salman Khan firing case: Delhi crime branch officials interrogate two accused for 3 hours in Mumbai: Report

Trigger warning: This article mentions firing, weapons, and death threats.

Ever since shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence earlier this year, the case has taken a new turn every day.

A report recently stated that the two accused who are currently under custody were interrogated for nearly three hours in Mumbai by the officials of the Delhi crime branch. Read on!

2 accused in Salman Khan firing cases questioned by crime branch officials

At around 4:55 am on April 14, two motorbike-borne men opened fire four rounds outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. After the case was registered, the Mumbai crime branch officials got active and got hold of the CCTV footage revealing the identity of the accused.

Soon after, the two men, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were arrested by Kutch Police and were handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. According to a report by ANI, the two were recently interrogated for nearly three hours by Delhi crime branch officials on Wednesday in reference to the case.

More about Salman Khan's firing case

After the firing, an FIR was registered in connection with the incident against "unidentified person" under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. Soon after, Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing via a purported Facebook post.

After strong evidence, both of them were named main conspirators and most wanted accused. Therefore, a case against four people, Vicky Gupta, Sagar Pal, Anmol, and Lawrence Bishnoi, was registered in the firing case. After being held a day later, Vicky and Sagar were sent to Mumbai Crime Branch custody until April 25.

During their investigation, the Mumbai crime branch officials recovered the second pistol along with four magazines and 17 rounds from the Tapi River in Surat. Moreover, accused Vicky Gupta's footprints were also found while going from Mumbai Gujarat. Apparently, before firing outside Khan’s Mumbai house, the shooters also did a recce of his Panvel farmhouse.

After the shocking incident, a close friend of Bhaijaan informed Times Now that he is contemplating shifting to his Panvel farmhouse permanently. The source said, “Bhai as it is spends a lot of time on his farm. He loves being there. It is also close to his Bigg Boss shooting location. With his safety in the city being seriously jeopardized, Bhai is looking at moving to his farmhouse in Panvel permanently.”

A while ago, the Tiger 3 star was spotted making a dashing entry at the star-studded screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

