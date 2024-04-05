Meet actor who sold papad in theaters, worked with Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana now sells fruits

The Indian film industry might look glamorous and fun from the outside, but it also houses, at its core, the shattered dreams of the scores of people who come to Mumbai intending to make it big in it. Among them is a man who worked hard and shared screen space with many B-town biggies. But life had some different plans for him.

We are talking about the talented Solanki Diwakar, who worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy, Karan Deol, Sushant Singh Rajput, and many others. Read on to find out what this actor is doing now.

Here’s what Bloody Daddy actor Solanki Diwakar does for a living now

Bollywood was flourishing, and many newcomers were thriving and making a living out of it until COVID-19 locked everyone inside our home. The halt in filmmaking made it hard for many people to earn their bread and butter. Among them was the skilled actor Solanki Diwakar. He has been part of many movies like Bloody Daddy, Sonchiriya, Sharmaji Namkeen, Tandav, Titli, and others.

During an interview with Zee News, Diwakar revealed that the acting bug bit him when he sold papads at theatres during the intervals. While he tried his luck in the industry, today, he is forced to sell fruits due to a lack of work in Bollywood. “Today, I would not sell fruits if I earned enough money acting in films; if I got work regularly all through the year and got paid enough to sustain my family,” he stated.

The actor added that if life gives him a second chance, he would like to be part of as many as 1000 movies. “But it's my bad luck that I don't get roles frequently. So, it's my majboori (compulsion) that I have to sell fruits because I have no other option,” the actor divulged.

While talking to ANI during lockdown, he said that he has to take care of my needs and pay his bills for which he needs to earn. Hence, he turned to selling fruits. “If not the virus, then hunger will definitely kill me and my two sons,” he quipped. Diwakar stepped into the industry with the 2014 film Titli and worked with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl, Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger, and Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy.

