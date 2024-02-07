Bharat Takhtani was irritated with Esha Deol after 2nd baby; Extract from actress’ book goes viral after separation news

The daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini left all her fans shocked after she announced her parting ways with her husband Bharat Takhtani. After 11 years of marriage, the couple has decided to separate. As the fans are still processing this piece of news, an extract from the actress’ 2020 book, Amma Mia is going viral. This particular piece talks about how the businessman husband felt neglected after the birth of their second daughter.

Esha Deol talks about Bharat Takhtani’s behavior after their 2nd baby

In the extract from her book which is going viral, Esha Deol wrote that after their second baby, the actress noticed that her husband Bharat Takhtani was cranky and irritated with her. “He felt that I wasn’t giving him enough attention. It is very natural for a husband to feel this way because at that time, I was consumed with Radhya’s playschool fiasco and feeding Miraya, and I was also between writing my book and dealing with my production meetings. So, he felt neglected. And I immediately noticed the error of my ways. I remembered the times when Bharat had asked me for a new toothbrush, and it had slipped my mind, or when his shirts hadn’t been pressed, or when I sent him off to work without bothering to check what he’d been given for lunch.”

Esha Deol further wrote, "He’s a man of very few needs, and if I couldn’t look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it. Bharat is different; he tells me directly, to my face, if he senses a problem. But there may be men who are not so forthcoming. It falls on you to keep the romance alive. I figured that I hadn’t gone out for date nights or a movie with him in a while. So I decided to step out of my tracks, loosen my bun, wear a nice dress, and go out with him on the weekends", the Dhoom star added in the book.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s official statement

Yesterday, the much-in-love couple issued a joint statement and announced their separation. In their statement, the couple wrote, “We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani.”

Esha Deol tied the knot with businessman, Bharat Takhtani, after a few years of dating. Esha and Bharat had a private traditional wedding ceremony on June 29, 2012, at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. Talking about how they met, Bharat and Esha both studied in different schools, and they crossed paths during an inter-school competition.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, while talking about her love story, the actress said, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. That was one school that had good-looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school." The actress added that she wrote her phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. Recalling how she used to have braces back then, Esha said that he truly loved her with braces on and found her cute.

