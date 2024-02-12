Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan welcomes 'Og Manjulika' Vidya Balan; 'This Diwali is going to be crackling'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most awaited films of 2024. The film will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. On February 12, the actor took to his social media account and announced the release date of the movie. Adding more excitement to the news, Kartik also announced that 'Og Manjulika' Vidya Balan will be returning for the third installment.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will witness 'Og Manjulika' Vidya Balan

Sharing a combined clip of Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan dancing on 'Mere Dholna,' the actor announced that the actress is returning to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar."

As soon as the post was shared, fans couldn't hold their excitement as the comment section started to fill with lovely words. One wrote, "Kartik x Vidya mam ka Mere Dholna." Another commented, "Finally, the OG (fire emoji)." "Bhai sahab ye hui naa waapsi," wrote a third fan. A fourth fan wrote, "That's a Boom ... Wow." Several fans also were seen reacting to the news and dropping red hearts.

Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa left a lasting impression on audiences that continues to resonate. Whereas in the second installment, Rooh Baba played by Kartik Aaryan also gauged massive love and appreciation from the audiences. Excitement has reached new heights as the duo join hands for their iconic characters in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which now looks undoubtedly thrilling, promising a nostalgic yet fresh experience.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is shaping up to be a Diwali celebration like no other, adding an extra layer of thrill and joy to the festivities.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follows the story of an evil spirit, Manjulika, who has been haunting a family in Bhawanigarh, Rajasthan for the past 18 years. The family seeks help from a tantric baba who manages to trap the spirit in a room in a haveli, which he then seals shut. In the present day, Reet, a member of the same family, is returning to Bhawanigarh to get married forcibly. On her journey, she meets Ruhaan, and they hit it off well.

Meanwhile, the film's second installment also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, and others. Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the cast featured Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, and others apart from Vidya Balan.

