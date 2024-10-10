Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer Drop: Fans can’t get over Majnu Bhai’s painting’s cameo in Kartik Aaryan led horror-comedy; Did you notice it?

As the highly anticipated trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 dropped, excitement among fans is reaching new heights. Earlier, the teaser featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri offered a sneak peek into the thrilling face-off between Rooh Baba and Manjulika. Now, with the trailer, the film promises a double dose of entertainment, as Kartik deals with not one, but two Manjulikas. However, what truly caught netizens’ attention was the surprising cameo of Majnu Bhai’s iconic painting, sparking conversations and becoming the talk of the town.

Eagle-eyed netizens quickly noticed Majnu Bhai’s iconic painting in the trailer and couldn’t help but share their hilarious reactions online. The unexpected cameo sparked a wave of excitement and humor, with fans flooding social media with funny comments. Check out some of the best fan reactions below!

Netizens react to Majnu Bhai's painting's cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer

One fan wrote, "#KartikAaryan has become an expert in capitalizing on #AkshayKumar's filmography!! Majnu Bhai ki Masterpiece ko bhi nahi chhoda !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer".

Someone shared, "One of the greatest caneo of Indian cinema the iconic painting of majnu bhai. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3".

One fan wrote, "everything is temporary Majnu bhai painting is permanent".

Check out more reactions here:

The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 kicks off with the comeback of Vidya Balan’s iconic character, Manjulika, while Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba is seen exploiting his connections with ghosts. A notable highlight is the unexpected appearance of Majnu Bhai’s painting from Welcome.

The trailer also teases Kartik's romantic moments with Triptii Dimri and offers the first glimpse of Madhuri Dixit, who introduces herself as Manjulika and engages in a dance-off with Vidya. With Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz in key roles, the trailer is filled with punchlines and spine-chilling moments, hinting at the thrills to come.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are crafted by Aakash Kaushik. The film is set to hit theaters on November 1, coinciding with the Diwali festivities in 2024.

