Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan to face not one but two Manjulikas; Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri starrer is double dose of entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is getting closer to its release date. Earlier, the teaser of the Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri starrer gave a glimpse into the face-off between Rooh Baba and Manjulika that awaits the audience. Now, the trailer of the horror comedy has been released, and it promises a double dose of entertainment. Kartik has to deal with not just one but two Manjulikas.

Today, October 9, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 launched its trailer. The 3-minute, 50-second trailer starts with the return of Vidya Balan’s Manjulika. Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba is seen taking advantage of ghosts. Don’t miss the cameo of Majnu Bhai’s painting from the movie Welcome. There are also glimpses of Kartik's romance with Triptii Dimri.

The first look of Madhuri Dixit in the film has been shown in the trailer. She claims herself as Manjulika, and there is a peek into her dance-off with Vidya. Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Vijay Raaz also feature in pivotal roles. The trailer is packed with punchlines and jump scares, giving the audience an idea of what’s in store.

Watch the full trailer here!

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “MANJU!! I’m coming for you. #RoohBabaVsManjulika This Diwali. Get ready for an epic face-off!! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Fans showed their appreciation for the trailer in the comments section. One person said, “Kartik's energy is infectious!” and another wrote, “Madhuri Ma'am & Vidya Ma'am are in as MANJULIKA, which is awesome. Both actresses going to create history with their dance moves. Very excited for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.” Many others used red hearts and fire emojis.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the trailer will be unveiled at the legendary Raj Mandir Cinema, Jaipur, in a special single-screen showing. The cast and crew were present at the grand event.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani. The story, screenplay, and dialogue are written by Aakash Kaushik. The film is slated to arrive in theaters on November 1, the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

