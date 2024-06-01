Bollywood Newswrap, June 1: Lawrence Bishnoi gang's plan to kill Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal look test pics go VIRAL

Trigger warning: This article mentions firing, weapons, and death threats.

On the first day of June 2024, Bollywood was buzzing with several updates on B-town biggies. While several stars are onboard a luxurious cruise dancing through the night at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, a news update on Salman Khan’s firing case has disrupted the sleep of his ardent fans.

Even though Ranbir Kapoor isn’t official on social media, glimpses from his look test for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal have taken the internet by storm. Read on for more details!

Look at top 5 Bollywood news of June 1, 2024:

1. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was planning to kill Salman Khan

Almost two months after rounds were fired outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, four gangsters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were plotting to target the star at his Panvel farmhouse. However, they were held by the police last week.

Almost two months after rounds were fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, four gangsters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were plotting to target the star at his Panvel farmhouse. However, they were held by the police last week.

Now, it has been unearthed that the gang that took responsibility for the firing was planning to kill the Tiger 3 actor with the same gun that was used to target Sidhu Moosewala. The official X handle of ANI tweeted, "Lawrence Bishnoi gang was preparing to kill actor Salman Khan with the Turkey-made Zigana pistol which was also used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala: Navi Mumbai Police"

2. Ranbir Kapoor’s look test pics as Ranvijay from Animal goes VIRAL

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal did huge business at the box office and garnered a mixed response from cinephiles and critics alike. As people get over the hangover of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action-thriller, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakin dropped some glimpses of Kapoor’s look test for his character Ranvijay.

“Again Genius director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had many meetings regarding the length of his hair and beard in the film. He explained the emotional patch of the character is going through so the hair cannot look so groomed and neither beard but at the same time Ranbir Kapoor/Ranvijay has to look very strong and fierce onscreen,” a part of Aalim’s post read.

3. Malti Marie adorably holds mom Priyanka Chopra’s hand in new pics

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas spends her time with her little girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, she also gives a peek into her playtime with the baby for her social media followers.

A while ago, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a lovely image of the baby girl holding her mom PeeCee’s hand. Sharing the image, the Heads of State actress wrote, “When she absently needs to hold your hand.

4. Vicky Kaushal shares BTS PIC with Chaava director Laxman Utekar on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal is currently filming for his upcoming movie Chhaava, helmed by Laxman Utekar. On the director’s birthday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes image from the movie.

In the caption, he penned, “Happy Birthday Sir! So happy to have found a friend and a teacher in you. – Aapka छावा.”

5. Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday enjoy Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding

A while ago, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shared glimpses of the fun 4-day cruise soiree that has been hosted for soon-to-be-married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While Sara unwinded with her friends and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Rome, the siblings looked dapper dressed for ‘Starry Night.’

Ananya Panday also turned explorer as she took over the streets of Italy in a little yellow dress and enjoyed her ‘Happy’ time.

For more such updates, don’t forget to follow Pinkvilla.

