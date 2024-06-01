PICS: Sara Ali Khan enjoys ‘Roman holiday’ with bro Ibrahim, Ananya Panday 'happy' at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding

Almost all of Bollywood is currently on a luxury cruise, sailing from Italy to France as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted them for their second pre-wedding celebration. Amid the flood of inside glimpses from the gala, Sara Ali Khan dropped multiple images from the bash that kickstarted on May 29 and concludes today, June 1.

Ananya Panday also took to her Instagram stories to give us a peak into her ‘happy’ holiday. Check them out!

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday enjoy Anant-Radhika’s cruise pre-wedding

Minutes ago, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media profile to share with her fans and followers some glimpses of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding bash that she is currently attending. The Ae Watan Mere Watan actress donned multiple-colored dresses as she took a troll in Rome at part of ‘A Roman Holiday’ event at the star-studded bash.

She was joined by her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan who went for a casual look to enjoy sightseeing in the city with a couple of other friends. On the first day of the soiree, the Ambanis and Merchants hosted a ‘Starry Night’ party. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

For this event, the siblings got dressed in their finest clothing and looked beautiful together in shades of black and blue. Do not miss out on that adorable selfie Sara dropped, looking like a vision in white.

Advertisement

Take a look at her post:

On the concluding day, June 1, the soon-to-be-married couple also planned a masquerade party at Cannes which Sara and others are also attending. Look at that gorgeous white and feathery outfit dress she donned for the night paired with that glittery mask.

Actress Ananya Panday, who is also having a blast enjoying the event, shared some glimpses from when she took over the streets of Italy. Among the multiple images was a picture of the Dream Girl 2 actress dressed in a little yellow dress. As she looked behind at the canal and the boats floating on it, she wrote ‘Happy happy.’

Take a look:

For the unknown, after their cruise bash, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get started with their wedding preparations which will be hosted in Mumbai on July 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Cruise Pre-Wedding Event: Bangalore’s iconic cafe serves south Indian food for guests on board; PICS