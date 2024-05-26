Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi says she wants to design THIS outfit for Shah Rukh Khan; reveals receiving texts from Rhea, Arjun Kapoor

It’s no less than a dream to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi has been ruling the internet since her debut appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. Several Bollywood celebs including Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Kapoor, and, Arjun Kapoor among others offered their support to her through social media.

In a recent interview, the popular social media influencer was asked if she would like to design anything for Shah Rukh Khan. Here’s what she said.

Nancy Tyagi wants to design THIS outfit for Shah Rukh Khan

After her successful debut at the coveted Cannes Film Festival, Nancy Tyagi sat for an interactive session with Ranveer Allahabadia. She talked extensively about her journey and how she has been receiving immense love from all over the country. During the chit-chat, she was asked if she would make something for King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.

In response to this, she was quick to answer with a laugh, "Coat-pant banaungi (I'll make a coat-pant for him). She was further asked if she also designs men's wear, Nancy innocently replied, "Nahin, par seekh lungi unke liye (I'll learn it for him)," further mentioning how she received messages from the likes of Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Nancy Tyagi's reaction to appreciation received from Sonam Kapoor upon her debut appearance

Reacting to her debut Cannes appearance, Sonam Kapoor was among the first ones to laud Nancy on social media. In a story posted on her Instagram, she said, "The sweetest moment I have seen on the red carpet." In the viral video, Nancy was seen explaining that she made her debut outfit from scratch, and it was a dream come true for her.

Furthermore, for her second look at the festival, she stunned everyone in a saree look. Reacting to the same, Sonam again praised her, requesting, “Best outfit in Cannes.” She also made a special request to Nancy, asking her to make an outfit for her. She stated, “Make me something @nancytyagi__”

Overwhelmed by such a response, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Nancy Tyagi, had called it a ‘big thing’. She said, “Sonam Kapoor itni badi celebrity hain, unhone mere liye Instagram par story lagaayi hai( Sonam Kapoor is a big celebrity, she posted an Instagram story for me), it’s a very big thing for me. Main soch bhi nahi sakti [I can't even think]. I am falling short of words.”

For the unversed, Nancy is a Delhi-based fashion influencer who enjoys 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

