Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar are all hearts; Richa Chadha calls Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light winning Grand Prix at Cannes 2024 ‘historic’

Payal Kapadia went to the 77th Cannes Film Festival with her film All We Imagine As Light, which was nominated for the prestigious Palme d'Or award. A while ago, she took to the coveted stage to bring home the festival’s second-highest award, the Grand Prix.

From Kiara Advani to Ali Fazal, several Bollywood celebs are congratulating the team for this amazing international feat. Read on!

B-town celebs react to All We Imagine As Light winning big at Cannes 2024

May 25 is a memorable day that will hold massive significance in the history of Indian cinema. A while ago, an Indian film titled All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The film premiered on May 23 at the International Film Festival and received a standing ovation from the esteemed audience.

The internet is currently going gaga over the team. Congratulations are also pouring in from Bollywood. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara Advani congratulated the team for bringing the award home. She is joined by Bhumi Pednekar, who calls this feat ‘Bravo.’

Senior actress Soni Razdan also reposted Festival de Cannes's announcement post and wrote, "OMG! This is incredible. Huge congratulations Payal Kapadia and team."



Richa Chadha took to X to heap praise on the team. She penned in her post, “HISTORIC!!! Just beaming from this news! Congratulations Payal Kapadia, Ranabir Das, Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, Chhaya Kadam and the whole team of ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT! Just overjoyed! Independent filmmaking at any point of time is hard, but now is actively scuttled, and then to win a GRAND PRIX ! Ooof. Just thrilled.”

Her husband, actor Ali Fazal, was also delighted to hear the big news. “OH MANNNNNNNNNN, its happened !!! YASSSSSS,” he penned on X (formerly Twitter). Film director Sujoy Ghosh lauded Payal and wrote, “YEEEEEESSSSSSS!!!! well done payal and zico … so so so so proud of you.”



Actress and Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend penned a long note about funding good films. Check out her long post:

Directed and written by Payal and bankrolled by Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das, All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles. It is the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix. All We Imagine As Light also broke India’s 30-year-old jinx to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or award at Cannes.

