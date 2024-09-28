Binny And Family Twitter Review: Tweets to read about Anjini Dhawan and Pankaj Kapur's film before booking your seats

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur is back on the big screen after a year since his 2023 film, Bheed. Kapur recently featured in a web series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, this year. He has collaborated with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan this time. We are talking about the recently released film, Binny And Family which is touted to discuss the communication gap between kids and grandparents. So, if you plan to watch the coming-of-age drama, you have come to the right place. Below are the tweets you should read before booking your seats for Anjini Dhawan and Pankaj Kapur's film.

An X user called Binny And Family a "great movie" that bridges the communication gap between two generations. "#BinnyAndFamily is a great movie that bridges the communication gap between gen z and older generations," read the tweet.

Check out the tweet here:

Another X user reviewed Binny And Family in the tweet. Calling it a "must-watch" film, the user shared that every Gen-Z kid should watch it. The user also praised the performances of the star cast in the movie with a special mention to Pankaj Kapur.

"#BinnyAndFamily is a must watch movie! Every gen z kid should watch this movie!! #BinnyAndFamily is a great movie that bridges the communication gap between gen z and older generations Pankaj Kapur sir does it again! Brilliant all round performances by all the cast!" read the tweet.

Here's the tweet:

"Binny and Family is a must-watch movie! Every Gen Z kid should watch this movie!" read a tweet.

Advertisement

An X user called Binny and Family a "lovely" movie. The user also acknowledged the star cast of the film in the tweet and urged the readers to watch it in theaters. "@BinniAndFamily What a lovely movie #BinniAndFamily after a long time beautiful family movie with superb starcast ..please go for it," read the tweet.

Read these tweets below:

Meanwhile, an X user dropped a mixed response for Binny And Family on the platform. As per the tweet, Anjini Dhawan and Pankaj Kapur's film was "emotionally affecting". The acting of the star cast was "excellent", however, the user felt that the duration of the film was long.

"Emotionally very affecting, acting is excellent, length could have been reduced a bit," read the tweet.

Check it out here:

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pankaj Kapur was asked whether he had a communication gap with Shahid Kapoor or not and if yes, how he overcame it. Kapur shared his approach by saying that he is quite open to him despite having a generation gap. The senior actor said that he believes a child goes through the phase of being at an "odd age", so the older generation should remember that they, too, have gone through the same age.

Advertisement

Calling himself "more like a friend" to his kids, Shahid, Sarah Kapoor, and Ruhaan Kapoor, the veteran actor expressed that he has imbibed this quality from his father, who was open to him during his growing years. Kapur added that he has let them live as per their wishes.

Apart from Anjini Dhawan and Pankaj Kapur, Binny, And Family also stars Rajesh Kumar and Himani Shivpuri in crucial roles. Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the film was released in theaters on September 27 this year.

Book your tickets and thank us later.

ALSO READ: Binny And Family EXCLUSIVE: OMG 2 director Amit Rai and Parmanu helmer Abhishek Sharma hail Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur led film