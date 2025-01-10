Birthday boy Hrithik Roshan holds GF Saba Azad close as he poses with Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan and others in UNSEEN PIC shared by Zayed Khan

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his birthday today, and his close ones are making it even more special. Actor and producer Zayed Khan shared a heartwarming, unseen picture of Hrithik holding his girlfriend Saba Azad close. The photo also includes Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The picture is truly heart-melting! Zayed also penned a heartfelt note to mark the actor's special day.

On January 10, Zayed took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo featuring Hrithik Roshan holding his girlfriend Saba Azad, showcasing couple goals at their finest. The picture also includes Sussanne Khan with her boyfriend Arslan Goni, along with Zayed himself.

In his post, Zayed Khan penned a heartfelt message, expressing admiration for his strength, honesty, and unwavering support throughout their friendship. He wished his ‘brother’ a shining year ahead and shared a big virtual hug, emphasizing actor’s kindness. The post was accompanied by hashtags like #happybirthday, #family, and #friendslikefamily.

Take a look at this post right below!

As soon as Zayed Khan shared the photo, fans flooded the comment section with love. Arslan Goni wished Hrithik a happy birthday, while one user commented, "Wow… so many favorites in one frame! Uff… Gayatri Joshi… Happy faces." Another shared, “And you’ve been my all-time favorite, still have a crush on Lucky.” A fan simply wrote, "Beautiful." The post quickly became a hit among fans, who couldn’t get enough of the stunning snapshot.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his upcoming action-packed project War 2, where he will star alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Jr NTR.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit War is set to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Additionally, Hrithik's iconic debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, is being re-released in cinemas today, January 10, allowing fans to relive the magic of his first big-screen appearance.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan brings back his OG charm as he attends special fan screening of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai; WATCH