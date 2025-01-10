Hrithik Roshan expresses his shock and sadness over producer Pritish Nandy’s passing; thanks him for ‘being there during tough times’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Indian producer Pritish Nandy passed away on January 8, 2025, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Soon, many personalities from the film industry have shared their grief and offered their condolences. Hrithik Roshan has now expressed his shock and sadness over his demise. While offering condolences, Roshan also thanked Nandy for being there for him during tough times.

On January 9, 2025, Hrithik Roshan took to X (formerly Twitter) and mourned Pritish Nandy’s demise. In a heartfelt note, he said, “Deeply shocked and saddened at the passing away of a man I respected and adored so much.”

Extending his gratitude, Hrithik continued, “Pritish, thank you for always having a kind word to say to me; thank you for always being gentle when giving me advice. Thank you for always being there during tough times. I will miss our chats. RIP.”

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter co-star Anil Kapoor also had some sincere words about Pritish Nandy. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he stated, “Shocked and heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Pritish Nandy. A fearless editor, a brave soul, and a man of his word, he embodied integrity like no other.” Anil added, “My heart goes out to his family. I'll always miss his presence, his voice, and the fearless spirit he brought to everything he did.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and others also expressed their grief.

For the uninitiated, Pritish Nandy produced several Bollywood movies like Kaante, Chameli, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, and more. He also backed the series Four More Shots Please, which even earned an International Emmy nomination.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has been busy on the work front with the shooting of War 2. His debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, is being re-released in cinemas today, January 10.

