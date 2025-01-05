Hrithik Roshan and GF Saba Azad look inseparable at airport as they hold each other close while returning from New Year vacay: WATCH

Hrithik Roshan is known for his chivalry and polite nature in the film industry. Recently, the actor was seen with his girlfriend, singer-actress Saba Azad, at the Mumbai airport. The couple looked inseparable as they returned from their New Year vacation. Hrithik and Saba are known for their low-key yet affectionate public appearances, and this time, the actor's protectiveness in taking Saba out of the airport caught attention.

Hrithik Roshan kept it casual yet stylish in an all-black ensemble, including a black sweatshirt, matching pants, and a black cap. He kept his look effortlessly cool, and Saba matched the vibe in a light blue shirt with black pants. She kept her open hair and makeup minimal, adding a touch of elegance to her airport look.

As the couple exited the airport, they were immediately surrounded by a crowd of eager fans and paparazzi, and everyone tried to capture their photos. But, despite the crowd, Roshan calmly kept his hand around Saba Azad's shoulder and led her towards the car. He held her close and ensured she was safe amid the crowd. The actress was seen interacting with a few people in the surrounding area.

A video from the airport capturing this moment has since gone viral on social media, and fans have praised the war actor's caring gesture towards Saba. It's not the first time we see the protective nature and their affectionate bond; the couple is oftens captured by paps on their private date and outings, where Hrithik carefully leads her out. Consequently, they are known as one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood.

Advertisement

The couple first sparked dating rumors in early 2022 and have since made multiple appearances together, often hand-in-hand, highlighting their bond. Saba even shares a close bond with the Dhoom 2 actor's family and his former wife, Sussanne Khan

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen.in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and more. He will be next seen in War 2, co-starring Kiara Advani, and its shooting has already begun. On the other hand, he will also be seen in Krrish 4 and make a small appearance in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Re-Release Anticipation; Will Hrithik Roshan's movie hold up after 25 glorious years?