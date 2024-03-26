BMCM Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar talks about his career's riskiest stunt which gave him 30% chance of survival

Finally, after a considerable wait, the much-anticipated trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was unveiled today at a magnificent event in Mumbai. With this film, both Akshay and Tiger assure the audience an exhilarating action-packed experience.

Akshay who has been one of the top action stars in Bollywood for 3 decades was asked about his career's riskiest stunt so far. Responding to this he shared an anecdote when he did a stunt in which he had only 30% of surviving chances.

Akshay Kumar talks about his riskiest stunt so far

During the media interaction at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's trailer launch, when Akshay Kumar was asked about his career's riskiest stunt, he shared an interesting anecdote. Akshay said, “The biggest action sequence I have done in my life was when I had to stand on a plane. I had to catch a running plane while it was on the runway. I had to catch it, climb and stand on top of it and then jump onto a hot-air balloon."

"I think woh uss waqt paagalpan tha (it was madness). I was mad. I was crazy. I tried, once in my life, to test God and thankfully I was safe. There were 70% chances that I wouldn’t survive and only 30% that I would. It was that difficult and I would never do it again.”

Now that's why you call him one of the biggest action stars Bollywood has ever produced.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the biggest action thrillers this year which is carrying a huge anticipation among the fans. The film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the lead heroes while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the baddie. Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha also play integral roles in the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Scheduled for release on April 10th, 2024, mark your calendars for this exciting venture.

