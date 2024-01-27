Bobby Deol calmly obliges for selfies during birthday celebration; left surprised after fan kisses his cheek-VIDEO

Bobby Deol has turned a year older. The Animal star is celebrating his 55th birthday today, and on this special occasion, he stepped out to celebrate with the paparazzi and a few fans. Visuals of him posing with a giant birthday cake, and donning a massive garland went viral on social media. Meanwhile, another video has surfaced on Instagram and it shows Bobby Deol’s startled expression after a female fan kissed him on the cheek during the celebrations.

Female fan kisses Bobby Deol’s cheek during his birthday celebration

The video that has emerged online shows Bobby Deol calmly and patiently obliging his fans for selfies. A female fan is seen handing over her phone to Bobby Deol to click a selfie. The actor happily took a selfie with her. In a spontaneous moment, the fan kissed Bobby Deol on his cheek, leaving him absolutely surprised. The actor did not anticipate this and seemed taken aback. However, he handled it gracefully and with the utmost calmness, as he simply smiled and continued to pose with his other fans.

Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol was seen cutting an Animal-themed five-tier birthday cake, which was decorated with his stills from the film. The actor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, in which he was seen as the formidable antagonist Abrar Haque. His performance in the film garnered a lot of appreciation.

Advertisement

He is now set to wow the audiences in his next film Kanguva, starring South star Suriya. The film's makers unveiled Bobby Deol's first look from the film on his 55th birthday. He is seen portraying the character Udhiran in the film's poster. "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable #Udhiran #Kanguva," wrote the actor, while sharing the poster.

How Sunny Deol and Esha Deol wished Bobby Deol on his birthday

Wishing Bobby Deol on his birthday, his elder brother and actor Sunny Deol shared their adorable pictures together on social media. "Happy Birthday My Lil #LordBobby HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols," he wrote. The first picture shows the brothers sharing a hug, while another picture shows them posing with their father and veteran actor Dharmendra.

Meanwhile, Esha Deol wished Bobby, and wrote, “Happy birthday bhaiya! So proud of you.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bobby Deol celebrates birthday with fans, paps cheer ‘babaji ki jai ho’; Do not miss the 5-tier cake