It is a special day for Bobby Deol as the actor turns 55 today. The internet is buzzing with heartfelt wishes for the actor, pouring in not just from his loved ones but also from his devoted fans. Ever since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Bobby has become the talk of the town, and his popularity has soared to new heights. On this special occasion, paparazzi and fans have gathered at his home to commemorate his birthday with a grand garland and a magnificent 5-tier cake.

Bobby Deol gets a 5-tier cake

In the video that has come out straight from the birthday celebration site, we can see that the actor is wearing a light blue colored pant and a zipper jacket. The actor looks dapper in a black hat and his full-grown bearded look. The Animal actor stands in front of the amazing 5-tier cake brought by the fans. He is surrounded by a pool of people including his fans and paparazzi.

While some of the paparazzi shout, ‘babaji ki jai ho’, the other half can be heard saying, ‘Happy Birthday jamal kudu’. From clapping to whistling to cheering for Bobby, fans are making sure to make his day.

Check it out:

Bobby Deol gets a huge garland from fans

In the next video, we can see Bobby Deol getting a huge garland from his fans that his staff member put around his neck. He then held a small cake which again came from his fans and when he was about to cut it, the actor re-enacted a scene from Animal with the knife in his hand.

Then, the paparazzi demanded him to pose in Abrar style (his character name from Animal). The actor kept his fingers on his lips which made everyone cheer for him even louder.

Check it out:

Sunny Deol’s heartfelt wish for brother Bobby Deol on his birthday

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram account a few hours ago to post some endearing pictures with his brother, Bobby Deol. Wishing the Animal star his birthday, he wrote, "Happy Birthday My Lil #LordBobby HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols."

