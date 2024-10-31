Kanguva: Suriya and Bobby Deol's action fantasy lands in legal trouble; here's why

Suriya’s much-awaited and highly anticipated film Kanguva is gearing up for its grand release on November 14, 2024. Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since its inception. The recent release of Kanguva’s song ft. Suriya and Disha Patani and an intriguing trailer from the film have taken the excitement around its release to new heights. Amidst the wait for Kanguva, a recent report regarding possible trouble in releasing the film has been all over social media.

As per a report in Indiaglitz, producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja, the head of Studio Green, has landed in legal soup after Reliance Entertainment filed a case against him. Reportedly, the FIR has been registered in the Chennai High Court over an unpaid loan tied to several films. Further, the report claims that Gnanavel Raja apparently borrowed Rs 99.22 crore from Reliance for Arya starrer Teddy and Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan. However, he has only paid Rs 45 crore so far.

As per the complaint registered, Reliance has demanded payment of Rs 55 crores and has accused the producer of breaching the contract. Not just that, as per the report, Reliance has also urged the court to block the theatrical release of Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani starrer Kanguva and restrict the OTT release of Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan until the dues are settled. However, there has been no official confirmation of the matter.

Additionally, the report in Indiaglitz says that Studio Green has assured the court that Kanguva would not be released before the scheduled date (November 14), and Thangalaan too would stay off from the streaming platforms until that date. The statements have been recorded by Justice Kumaresh Babu who adjourned the hearing of the case till November 7, bringing temporary relief to both parties.

If the reports are true and the legal case is bound to affect the release of Kanguva, fans would surely be disheartened. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Suriya’s film was supposed to be released on October 10. However, to avoid clashing with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rana Daggubati’s Vettaiyan, the makers decided to go solo on November 14.

