Sunny Deol's latest post for dad Dharmendra leaves fans worried as he says 'PAPA missing u'; Bobby Deol and Esha Deol react

Sunny Deol likes to keep it real on social media with his authentic posts shared with his fans and followers. Recently, the Gadar 2 star shared a couple of pictures of his father and legendary actor Dharmendra as he ‘missed’ him and this left his fans worried, whereas Bobby Deol and Esha Deol showered the post with love.

Today, on October 26, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared endearing pictures of his father and legendary actor Dharmendra. In the pictures, the Sholay actor was seen wearing a brown shirt with blue dungry and his classic hat. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, "PAPA missing u" followed by multiple red-heart emojis.

Take a look

Bobby Deol and Esha Deol reacted to the post by dropping numerous red-heart emojis.

In addition to this, several internet users also reacted to the pictures of Dharmendra whereas several expressed concern over the Jaat actor’s caption. A user wrote, "HeMan of Bollywood" while another fan wished, "Dharm ji wish to see you in person" while a third fan inquired, "EVERYTHING IS OK VEERJI ?? BABAJI TANDRUSTI DE WAHEGURU JI" and another fan also asked, "Miss you kiyu likha hai sunny sir ne."

For the unversed, Sunny Deol is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Jaat, in Hyderabad. The action-drama will also star Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, alongside TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, are producing the film.

Advertisement

The fans were in for a treat on Sunny Deol’s 67th birthday as he announced the film title with the first look. Gadar 2 director also shared a video from the actor’s birthday on the sets of Jaat.

In addition to this, Deol also has war-drama, Border 2 in the pipeline. Directed by Kesari fame Anurag Singh, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty have officially been announced on board for the film.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier that the film will go on floors on November 25, 2024. According to the source, the film will be shot at real locations, especially the dramatic moments and some action scenes too, to bring a realistic feel to the film.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Diwali Bash: Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia, Agastya Nanda, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and more dazzle during special night