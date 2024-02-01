Bobby Deol has a blast dancing to Animal song Jamal Kudu at niece Nikita Chaudhary’s sangeet ceremony-WATCH

Bobby Deol is basking in the success of his latest release Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and others. His role as the antagonist Abrar Haque was lauded by one and all. Apart from his excellent performance, his hook step to the song Jamal Kudu also garnered a lot of attention, and went viral.

Now, Bobby Deol and the rest of the Deol clan is in Udaipur to attend Dharmendra’s granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary’s wedding festivities. During her sangeet, the Animal actor was seen once again recreating Jamal Kudu!

Bobby Deol dances to Jamal Kudu at Nikita Chaudhary’s pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur

The video that has gone viral on fan pages of Bobby Deol shows the Animal star on the stage, balancing a glass on his head. The actor looks dapper in a black kurta paired with a matching jacket and white pajamas. Successfully balancing the glass over his head, Bobby Deol aces the dance moves to Jamal Kudu. Other guests and relatives on the stage also took cues from him and tried the viral step. Bobby Deol is in his element and had a blast grooving to the song at his niece's sangeet ceremony in Udaipur.

On 30th January, the Deols were spotted at Udaipur airport as they arrived for Nikita Chaudhary’s wedding festivities. Bobby Deol, along with his mother and Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur were spotted as they arrived for the wedding festivities which took place at Hotel Taj Aravali.

Abhay Deol shares a picture from Nikita Chaudhary’s wedding ceremony in Udaipur

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol has also been sharing pictures from the wedding. He recently shared a picture from the wedding with the bride Nikita Chaudhary, and the groom Rushabh Shah. Sharing the lovely snap, he wrote, “The bride and the groom ladies and gentlemen, send them your blessings for this new chapter in their lives. Amazing how I still see the little baby girl in my niece more than the amazing woman she has become!” Take a look!

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol also shared a picture with the newlyweds. He was seen posing with his wife Drisha Acharya, and Nikita-Rushabh. Wishing the couple, he wrote, “Congratulations you guys! Welcome to the family @rush_shah @niki005.” The wedding reportedly took place as per Punjabi customs, including mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Who is Nikita Chaudhary?

For the unversed, Nikita Chaudhary is the daughter of Dr Kiran Chaudhary and Ajeeta Deol. Ajeeta is Dharmendra's youngest daughter with his first wife Prakash Kaur. Ajeeta-Kiran Chaudhary and their family reside in California, US. Nikita Chaudhary is a dentist.

Dharmendra has four children with Prakash Kaur- Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta and Vijeta Deol. Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are Dharmendra’s children from his marriage with Hema Malini.

About Animal song Jamal Kudu

Meanwhile, in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal, Bobby Deol’s character Abrar enters dancing to the song Jamal Kudu, which has become all the rage on social media.

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby Deol mentioned that the viral Jamal Kudu dance scene was his idea. He said, "When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I was like, ‘What will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then Saurabh, who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?’ Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was small and we used to go to Punjab. I remembered how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our head. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it.”

