EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?

The crime thriller Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, has made its theatrical debut, leaving a significant impact at the box office. To the delight of fans, the makers have hinted at a sequel titled Animal Park. Bobby Deol, portraying the antagonist and receiving widespread acclaim for his performance, engaged in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. Surprisingly, he revealed that he had no prior knowledge about the sequel until he watched the movie.

Bobby Deol on having no knowledge of Animal Park

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol disclosed that he was unaware of the complete story of Animal and had no idea about the sequel. He expressed, “Mujhe kahaani nahi maloom tha, mujhe toh pata bhi nahi tha ki Animal Park bhi hai, kuch maloom nahi tha mujhe” (I didn't know the story; I didn't even know that there is an Animal Park. I had no idea about anything).

Bobby shared that he only found out about the sequel when he watched the film, stating, “Baatein toh hoti rehti thi ki film hit hogi toh sequel banaenge par mujhe kya maloom tha ki usne (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) already shoot karke rakha hua hai Animal Park” (There used to talk about making a sequel if the film becomes a hit, but little did I know that Animal Park has already been shot).

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here:

Bobby Deol on meeting Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

During the interview, Bobby Deol recollected the moment when Sandeep Reddy Vanga approached him for Animal. He shared that they met during the COVID period, and Sandeep expressed his desire for Bobby to be a part of the film. Sandeep told him, ‘I want you to do this film because I saw a photograph of yours and I love the expression in it.’

Bobby revealed that Sandeep showed him the photograph, taken during his celebrity cricket days, where he was standing and gazing into the distance. Sandeep conveyed, ‘Mujhe yeh chahie yeh expression aisa character hai mera’ I want this; this expression suits my character). Bobby humorously responded, “Bekaari ke din kaam aa gaye” (Idle days have come in handy).

Bobby Deol on playing mute character in Animal

Bobby then elaborated on how Sandeep explained the essence of the movie without divulging the entire plot, revealing that he would be portraying a mute character. He stated, “So I was really excited because I have been trying to do work which is out of my comfort zone because it brings the best out of me. I did Class of ‘83, I did Aashram, I did Love Hostel.”

Acknowledging the challenge and expressing gratitude for the positive response, Bobby shared, “I was like, ‘Okay now I have to be mute, how do I perform?’ I know my voice is powerful and I know I can use my voice, but now I don't have my voice. But it was so much fun, it was so challenging. The kind of love I am getting, it makes you feel so nice because you work hard and you’ve kind of done it right and people are appreciating it.”

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's intense workout during Animal prep is the motivation you need for gym: WATCH