5 times Bobby Deol proved his oh-so-hot fashion looks deserve a special spotlight

After playing the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Bobby Deol has been the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Be it for his demeanor or for his impeccable fashion statement, the youngest one from the Deol Khandaan has always made us swoon.

This 90s’ heartthrob AKA Lord Bobby made his big screen comeback with a bang and has been making the headlines for not just his role, but also his fashionable looks. While the actor is garnering a lot of praise for his short but impactful role and his chiseled pumped muscles, let’s take a look at 5 times when Bobby Deol proved he loves fashion as much as we do!

5 times Bobby Deol proved he loves fashion and made us swoon over his chic looks

Oversized blazer with a dash of swag; Bobby Deol aces the laid-back fashion in style

Bobby Deol recently dropped a few pictures from his trip to Italy and left us drooling over his supreme swag. Posing on the streets of Tuscany, this handsome hunk looked extremely dapper as he wore a laid-back oversized khaki blazer with a matching pair of trousers. He seamlessly combined comfort and fashion, making sure to leave a statement for the others to take notes from.

The Animal star paired this earthy-toned ensemble with a basic white t-shirt that tied the look together. To amp up the look, Bobby Deol added a pair of white leather loafers that completed the look perfectly.

The star finished this chic ensemble with a silver chain around his neck and a pair of dark brown sunglasses, adding the right amount of elan to the look.

Bobby Deol flaunts his man-bun while rocking a classic summer suit by Ashish Soni

Flaunting his uber-cool man-bun in style, the Gupt star looked oh-so-striking as he attended an award show recently. Gracing the red carpet with his good looks and suave, the dashing Deol opted for a custom-made 2-button summer suit by designer Ashish Soni.

Styled by Tania Deol, Bobby looked exceptional as he wore a button-down black shirt with this suit. He added a chunky square belt with black and gold detailing, accentuating the look further.

Bobby Deol styled the look with a cool man-bun that also had a few braids woven into it. It added much swagger to his look. He finished the look with a dark-hued pair of sunglasses and a golden chain around his neck.

Linen never looked this cool as it did when Bobby Deol wore it

Donning a pair of slate gray harem pants, the Soldier actor made even a minimalistic look as this one appears so chic. Posing for the camera, the star opted to style these stylish open-pleated harem pants with a light gray linen shirt. Flaunting his toned muscles, Bobby Deol left the buttons open, adding a sophisticated and casual touch to his look.

For a more easy-going flair, this handsome hunk rolled up the sleeves of his linen shirt and made the look instantly summer-friendly. Ditching loafers and shoes, Bobby Deol styled the look with a pair of black sliders that tied the look together, making it inspiration-worthy.

Bobby Deol serves a white-on-white outfit look effortlessly and gives us holiday vibes

Who thought a man could carry white-on-white style with so much flamboyance? Well, have no doubts as Bobby Deol proved he loves fashion as much as you and we do. This Yamla Pagla Deewana is giving us all the tropical holiday vibes in this all-white look. What stole the show was the bucket hat he sported with the look.

Bobby Deol wore a white Loewe Anagram denim shirt which had a point collar along with a debossed chest pocket. This shirt comes with a whopping tag and is priced at INR 70,079 (USD 839). The actor styled this with matching Loewe Paulas Ibiza straight-leg linen trousers with a drawstring fastening. It is priced at INR 83,443 (USD 999).

To finish his look, Bobby Deol wore a Gucci Leather-trimmed monogrammed jacquard bucket hat which comes with a heavy price tag of INR 45,522 (USD 545). Moreover, he didn't disappoint when it comes to footwear and accessories. He picked casual canvas shoes in white and a steel gray watch to lend a touch of affluence to the whole ensemble.

Bobby Deol channels his flamboyant flair in a Versace multi-colored silk shirt

Channeling his quirky side on Karan Johar's talk show, the younger Deol made sure his fun mood was reflected through his style. Showing us a different side of his flamboyant and vivacious persona, Bobby Deol wore a Versace Barocco silk shirt that added the perfect vibrancy to his vibe.

Featuring Versace’s exquisite rich Italian heritage and contemporary designs, the shirt had a Barocco pattern all over. With long sleeves, a classic collar, button cuffs, a gold-tone button with the signature Medusa logo, and an all-over print, Bobby was dripping regal charm. This funky Versace shirt comes with a whopping price tag of INR 1,61,625 (USD 1,935).

Balancing the spirited charm of the shirt, the star wore a pair of sleek black trousers which exuded a timeless and sophisticated appeal. He finished the look with a pair of sleek black pointy-toe shoes and left a lasting impact.

This Race 3 star’s sense of style is certainly outstanding and there is no doubt about it. Now you now know Bobby Deol loves fashion and does not shy away from experimenting with it.

Be it a charming suit or something more casual and toned-down, Bobby has continuously made sure to swoon us with his utmost sophisticated looks and fashionable flair.

Comment down below and let us know which of these 5 looks of Bobby Deol managed to grab your attention for all the right reasons.

