Bollywood Newswrap, April 2: Celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Ajay Devgn; Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan dating Brazilian star Larissa Bonesi

On the second day of April 2024, several Bollywood news stories buzzed throughout the day. Firstly, Ajay Devgn turned 55 and received warm birthday wishes from celebrities and fans. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan sparked dating rumors with Brazilian star Larissa Bonesi. Apart from these, some other news also made headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 2, 2024

1. Ajay Devgn turns 55

On April 2, actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his 55th birthday. From Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, several celebrities wished the Singham actor. Ajay took to his Instagram account a while ago and shared a video of himself to express his gratitude for all the birthday wishes.

2. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan sparks dating rumors with Larissa Bonesi

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan sparked dating rumors with Brazilian star Larissa Bonesi after an old video surfaced on the internet. The video features King Khan's son, Aryan Khan, with Larissa as they attend a concert together. Reports claimed that something might be brewing between Aryan and Larissa, as Aryan follows her and her family members on social media. The internet users also noticed that the star kid follows the actress' mother, Renata Bonesi.

3. Priyanka Chopra extends warm wishes to brother Siddharth as he gets engaged with Neelam

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra recently had a Roka ceremony with his ladylove Neelam Upadhyaya, which was attended by the actress Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti. Today, April 2, Siddharth and Neelam shared pictures from their Roka ceremony, to which Priyanka reacted by congratulating the soon-to-be-married couple.

4. Alia Bhatt delights fans with her sun-kissed picture

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a stunning makeup-less sun-kissed picture. She flaunted her freckles in the picture and penned, "little soul and sun..." Her natural beauty picture received a lot of love from her fans and followers.

5. Amitabh Bachchan takes undersea tunnel drive

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a video of his first under-sea tunnel drive. He wrote, "Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!". The video went viral in no time and got lakhs of views within minutes.

