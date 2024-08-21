Bollywood Newswrap, August 21: Shraddha Kapoor on why she hasn't worked with Salman Khan and SRK, Chhaava's Vicky Kaushal calls Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 'real superhero'

August 21, 2024, was bustling in the film industry with significant updates. Shraddha Kapoor explained her reasons for not working with Salman Khan and SRK, while Vicky Kaushal commented on why the West produces superhero films like Avengers, citing a lack of real-life heroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji. This newswrap covers all the key headlines from the day, keeping you informed of the latest developments.

1. Akshay Kumar and Siddharth Anand collaborate for action film

Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Siddharth Anand and Akshay Kumar are joining forces for a high-octane action film directed by Milan Luthria. Sources indicate that Akshay and Siddharth had been in talks for a collaboration, and it has now materialized with Milan Luthria and Rajat Arora crafting a vigilante-themed script. A source close to the development said, “Siddharth has got together the director-writer duo of Milan Luthria and Rajat Arora to develop an action film set against the zone of a vigilante film. When the script was locked, the trio unanimously felt that Akshay Kumar is the best fit for the film and on hearing the script, Akshay also felt that this is the right film for him to associate with at this point of time."

2. Priyanka Chopra met Madhur Bhandarkar at her LA residence

Priyanka Chopra and Madhur Bhandarkar recently reunited at her Los Angeles home, where they had an engaging conversation. On August 21, 2024, Madhur Bhandarkar shared a photo on Instagram, showing them smiling together. The director captioned the post, expressing his delight in meeting and discussing with the talented Priyanka Chopra. Fans quickly reacted to the picture, reminiscing about Priyanka's acclaimed performance in Bhandarkar's 2008 film Fashion and expressing hope for a sequel.

3. Javed Akhtar takes responsibility for his failed marriage to Honey Irani

Javed Akhtar recently reflected on his first marriage to Honey Irani in the docuseries Angry Young Men, now streaming on Prime Video. In the third episode, Akhtar candidly admitted to feeling guilty about the relationship's end, acknowledging that 60 to 70 percent of the responsibility lies with him. He shared that with the wisdom he has today, things might have been different, and although it's tough to accept, he sees it as the reality.

4. Shraddha Kapoor on not having worked with Salman Khan, SRK and Aamir Khan

In a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Shraddha Kapoor discussed her career choices, noting that she hasn’t yet worked with Bollywood’s three Khans. She shared, "Many times you are offered a film, but if you feel the character isn't exciting enough or the role doesn't challenge the artiste in you then you let go off that role. I'm very clear about the kind of work that I choose."

Kapoor emphasized her commitment to quality work and collaborations with talented individuals, expressing that she would welcome opportunities to work with major stars if the roles align with her criteria.

5. Vicky Kaushal calls Chhatrapati Shivaji 'real superhero'

During the promotion of Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal discussed Western filmmakers' reliance on superhero movies like Avengers. He remarked that they lack true heroes such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vicky shared with PTI, "If we look into the history of India, we will find so many superheroes like Sambhaji, Chhatrapati Shivaji that all other superheroes will fail in front of them. It's important to tell such stories and celebrate with people. We are proud of them. It's because of their valour and sacrifice that we are able to live in this beautiful country".

