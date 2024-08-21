Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she hasn’t worked with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan: ‘many times you are offered…’

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Stree 2, which has received positive reviews from both fans and critics. In a recent interview, the actress discussed not having worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Aamir Khan to date.

In a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, the Aashiqui 2 actress shared that she has not yet had the chance to work with the three Khans of Bollywood. She explained, "Many times you are offered a film, but if you feel the character isn't exciting enough or the role doesn't challenge the artiste in you then you let go off that role. I'm very clear about the kind of work that I choose."

She mentioned that she aims to be involved in quality films with compelling stories and to collaborate with talented directors and actors. She expressed that if this approach leads to working with prominent stars, she would be pleased to accept such opportunities.

The Stree 2 team celebrated their success with a bash, and a video from the event has recently gone viral. In the clip, Kapoor and her co-star Abhishek Banerjee are seen dancing energetically to the popular Bhojpuri song Aayi Nai. Their vibrant moves created an electrifying atmosphere, and their enthusiastic performance is a delight to watch. The pair clearly gave their best on the dance floor.

Earlier, a video emerged capturing Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha, and Kriti Sanon in enjoying a dance together. Tamannaah danced to her track Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, with her boyfriend Vijay Varma providing enthusiastic support by whistling.

Another video features Tamannaah and Kriti Sanon dancing together, with director Amar Kaushik, actor Abhishek Banerjee, and Radhikka Madan cheering them on. Vijay also joined in with a brief dance of his own.

Recently in a discussion with Bollywood Hungama, Director Kaushik addressed complaints about Kapoor’s limited screen time. He explained that if Shraddha had appeared more frequently, it would have diminished the impact of her character’s dramatic entrance.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee. Akshay Kumar features in a special cameo as well.

