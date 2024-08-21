Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal says the West makes Avengers due to lack of real superheroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji; 'all others will fail in front of them'

The makers of the highly anticipated film Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, recently released the teaser. Fans and cinema enthusiasts are impressed by the actor’s look and dedication to the role. During a recent promotion of the film, Kaushal remarked that Western filmmakers feel compelled to create movies like Avengers. He added that they lack "real superheroes" such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and all others will fail in front of him.

The National Award winner expressed that it is a great honor for him to portray the Maratha warrior, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire. He described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an actor and noted the hard work of the entire team on the film. He also mentioned that "Western filmmakers feel compelled to create movies like Avengers because they lack the kind of real superheroes that India has".

In a chat with PTI, Vicky said, "If we look into the history of India, we will find so many superheroes like Sambhaji, Chhatrapati Shivaji that all other superheroes will fail in front of them. It's important to tell such stories and celebrate with people. We are proud of them. It's because of their valour and sacrifice that we are able to live in this beautiful country".

The official teaser for Chhaava, the much-anticipated period drama about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been released. The 1.12-minute clip highlights Kaushal in a groundbreaking role, featuring dramatic and intense battle sequences. The actor delivers a powerful performance, promising an impressive visual experience for fans.

In the teaser, Vicky is seen taking on a large group of warriors single-handedly, roaring with the ferocity of a tiger as he commands the chaotic battlefield. The footage is designed to be thrilling and evocative. Additionally, Akshaye Khanna makes an appearance in a memorable negative role, adding depth to the film’s narrative.

Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of Yesubai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in the film. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. Scheduled for release on December 6, 2024, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

