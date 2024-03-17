Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 16: Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda tie knot; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer Crew's trailer OUT

On the sixteenth day of March 2024, the Bollywood scene was ablaze with thrilling news, sparking anticipation among fans and media circles alike. The union of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in marriage illuminated headlines, capturing the hearts of admirers. Additionally, the release of the trailer for the much-anticipated film Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon generated excitement and frenzy. Let's delve into the standout moments that defined this bustling day in the world of Indian cinema.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 16, 2024

1. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda get married

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti took to Instagram to share their wedding pictures, accompanied by a poetic caption that reads, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"

2. Crew trailer released

The makers of Crew recently released the trailer of the highly anticipated movie. It is a lively, laughter-filled adventure with the delightful trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon sharing the screen for the first time in this fun-filled family comedy. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

3. Diljit Dosanjh performs with Ed Sheeran

On March 16, Ed Sheeran took to the stage at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai, where he performed alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Several videos of the two talented singers performing together have taken the internet by storm. In one clip, they can be seen making the audience dance to their tunes as they perform Diljit’s song Lover together.

4. Javed Akhtar reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's statement

During a recent interview with Mojo Story, Javed Akhtar opened up about his original statement regarding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial and the filmmaker's reaction to it.

"I was not criticizing the filmmaker at all. I think in a democratic society, he has the right to make one Animal and many Animals. I was concerned about the audience, not about the filmmaker. He has the right to make any film," he said, adding that he hadn't seen the film and only heard about it.

5. Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude for birthday wishes

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the affectionate messages on her birthday. She shared a cute animated picture of a girl wearing a birthday hat and wrote, "it was a goooooooood day.. thank you all for all the birthday love!!!!"

