Bollywood Newswrap, May 13: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's spiritual trip, Sitaare Zameen Par trailer out and more

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 13, 2025:

1. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma take a spiritual trip to Vrindavan

After announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma headed to Vrindavan to seek solace in spirituality. The celebrity couple was spotted arriving at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram on Tuesday morning to seek his blessings and guidance.

2. Best moments from Sitaare Zameen Par trailer

Finally, on May 13, 2025, the makers dropped the heartwarming trailer of Aamir Khan's upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports drama film showcases Mr. Perfectionist as a basketball coach who tries to train his new and amateur team. While the 3-minute 29-second clip gives the audience a peek into the family entertainer, there were several best moments.

3. Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani in discussion for their 3rd collaboration

After teaming up for 3 Idiots and PK, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani might come together for a slice-of-life film. An insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla, "Rajkummar Hirani was toying with three ideas, and he has finally decided to move ahead with a subject. He discussed the same with Aamir Khan, and the actor has also loved the world that Raju is developing. The two have principally agreed on the film, with the intent to take it on floors in 2026. The yet-untitled will be Rajkumar Hirani's next directorial after Dunki."

4. BHC approves Rs 62 lakh compensation for Shah Rukh Khan's employee's family

The Bombay High Court has upheld a Rs 62 lakh compensation for the family of late animator Charu Khandal, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The court described the case as "tragic and heart-wrenching".

5. Alia Bhatt skips the Cannes 2025 opening ceremony

Alia Bhatt was expected to attend the grand opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2025. However, the actress has made a last-minute decision not to leave at this time due to the current sensitive circumstances in India.

