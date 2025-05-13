Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer: Check out 9 tweets to know how netizens are reacting to Aamir Khan's upcoming sports comedy drama

The much-anticipated trailer for Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par has finally been released, and fans are buzzing with excitement. This sports comedy-drama, directed by R.S. Prasanna, marks Aamir Khan’s return to the silver screen after a three-year hiatus. Scheduled for theatrical release on June 20, 2025, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role and is already generating strong early buzz.



In the film, Aamir Khan plays Gulshan, a basketball coach who takes on the challenge of training a team of specially-abled children for the Paralympics. The movie is considered a thematic successor to Aamir’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. From the looks of the trailer, the film strikes a balance between comedy and heartfelt emotion, wrapped in an underdog sports narrative that is both inspiring and uplifting.



Following the trailer’s release, netizens flooded X (formerly Twitter) with enthusiastic reactions. One user wrote, “This looks amazing. Definitely gonna watch the first weekend,” reflecting the immediate excitement among fans to catch the film in theaters as soon as it releases. Another simply described the trailer as “amazing,” echoing the general sentiment online.



Adding to the praise, a viewer noted, “Isme andaaz kuch alag hai,” hinting at the fresh approach the film seems to be taking, perhaps in terms of tone or storytelling. Another called it “interesting” and expressed curiosity about what the film has to offer, while someone else wrote, “This looks fun…” suggesting that the movie’s lighter comedic tone is also appealing to audiences.



A netizen confidently stated, “Hit hai!!” indicating high hopes for the film’s box office performance. One user respectfully addressed Aamir Khan and commented, “Interesting, sir,” which shows a mix of admiration and intrigue about his role. Another fan described the trailer as “Superb,” while someone else took the excitement a notch higher by proclaiming, “BLOCKBUSTER.” They also complimented Genelia Deshmukh, calling her “so so beautiful & adorable,” signaling that her screen presence left a strong impression.

Advertisement

The trailer’s visuals, dialogues, and emotional undertones have built anticipation for a feel-good sports drama with a strong social message. Aamir Khan's portrayal of a compassionate yet determined coach training his team against all odds promises a rewarding cinematic experience. Although Genelia Deshmukh only appears briefly in the trailer, her role has already caught the attention of fans.



After its theatrical release on June 20, 2025, Sitaare Zameen Par will take a unique path in distribution—it will be available on YouTube through a Pay-Per-View model. This approach is being seen as a bold move and a potential game-changer in how Bollywood films are released digitally.

Are you going to watch Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par in theaters? Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par releases in theaters on June 20, 2025. Yes No

ALSO READ: Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer HIGHLIGHTS: 6 best moments that promise the comic caper will be a wholesome family drama