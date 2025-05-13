Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt isn't debuting at film festival this year? Here's all you need to know about her visit to French Riveria

Alia Bhatt was all set to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actress was expected to attend the grand opening ceremony, marking what would have been her debut at the prestigious international event. She was scheduled to fly over the weekend and make an appearance at the French Riviera tonight.



However, as per a Mid-Day report, Alia has made a last-minute decision not to leave at this time due to the current sensitive circumstances in India. Her team is reportedly reassessing her travel and public appearances, keeping in mind the situation back home.



Despite pulling out of the opening night, all hope for her Cannes debut is not lost. A source close to the development told the portal, "The festival is 11 days long. Of course, there were several activities planned around her today and tomorrow, but she is still contemplating if she can make it in the coming days. It will also depend on her schedule back home."

Alia was to attend Cannes in her role as a Global Ambassador for a luxury beauty brand. She was expected to join the global lineup of ambassadors, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult.



While her red carpet appearance remains uncertain, this was a major moment for Alia's international presence. In 2023, she made her debut at the Met Gala, where she wore a dreamy white Prabal Gurung gown. Her look received wide praise, further establishing her style icon status.



On the professional front, Bhatt continues to make significant strides in Bollywood. Her last film, Jigra, released on October 11, 2024, received mixed-to-positive reviews, with particular praise for Bhatt's performance.

Looking ahead, Bhatt is set to star in Alpha, an upcoming Hindi-language action spy film directed by Shiv Rawail. Scheduled for release on December 25, 2025, the film marks the first female-led installment in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Bhatt will portray an elite intelligence agent navigating geopolitical threats, alongside co-stars Sharvari Wagh, Vicky Kaushal, and Bobby Deol.

