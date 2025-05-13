Super Junior's Leeteuk's comments on Elon Musk at SMTOWN concert call for ‘retirement’; know what happened

SM Entertainment’s SMTOWN Live global tour continues to captivate audiences across continents. However, a moment involving Super Junior leader Leeteuk during the U.S. leg of the concert series has sparked debate among international fans. What began as an energetic attempt to engage with the American crowd quickly turned into a hot topic online. Many are calling out the idol for what they perceived as inappropriate references to politically divisive figures.

During the final moments of the concert, Leeteuk took the stage alongside other SM artists. He thanked fans for their support and delivered his closing remarks. In what appeared to be a spontaneous burst of excitement, he shouted, “I love USA, I love Elon Musk, I love In-N-Out!” The brief statement was captured on video by concertgoers and later uploaded to social media, where it quickly went viral.

The crowd in the venue may have cheered at the time. However, the online reaction was far less enthusiastic. Many netizens expressed disapproval over Leeteuk’s decision to mention Elon Musk. He’s a tech billionaire and public figure whose actions and statements have become increasingly debated in recent years, especially in the United States.

From his management of social media platform X to his outspoken political commentary, Musk remains a polarizing figure. Some fans felt that invoking his name on stage, especially in an international setting, was both tone-deaf and unnecessary.

The situation escalated further when a longer clip from the same segment began circulating online. In the extended footage, Leeteuk can be heard saying another sentence, though audio distortion led to differing interpretations. Some fans claim he mentioned Donald Trump, another highly polarizing figure in American politics. While others believe he was simply referring to Chipotle, a well-known American fast food chain.

This ambiguity led to even greater division among fans. Those who believed he mentioned Trump called the comment deeply irresponsible. They argued that entertainers and global figures should be careful with their words. Many believed Leeteuk’s alleged comment reflected a lack of understanding about the socio-political landscape of the country he was performing in.

On the other hand, some defended Leeteuk. Fans urged others not to jump to conclusions. They emphasized that Leeteuk likely intended to express affection for the U.S. and its culture, rather than make any political statement. Others noted that the possibility of him saying “Chipotle” instead of “Trump” should not be ruled out. Words can easily be misheard during loud concerts, leading to confusion.

As of now, SM Entertainment and Leeteuk have not issued any statements addressing the controversy. The silence has left fans divided. Some are calling for a clarification or apology and others are insisting that the issue is being blown out of proportion.

