The Royals: Ishaan Khatter's first love tale is every high school romance we know of, deets inside

Ishaan Khatter, who stars in the Netflix web series The Royals, has opened up about his first love. In a recent interview, the actor shared how his teenage romance started with a heated argument and turned into a classic high school love story.

Reflecting on the theme of opposites attracting—also central to his new series—Ishaan recalled in a conversation with News18, “I definitely believe that opposites attract. There’s evidence of it in plus and minus. I’ve felt it in love too.” He then went on to describe how his first relationship began.

“It started with a fight. It was totally filmi! We were in high school, and it was my first love. After it ended, I felt like everything was over,” he said with a laugh. Ishaan recalled how they insulted each other in front of the whole class. But things changed after a school debate. “I told myself, ‘She’s cute though!’ And then Cupid struck.”

He was quick to add that it didn’t start with hate. “Hate is a strong emotion, and it’s a thin line,” he said. Though the relationship ended, the memories seem to have stayed with him.

Currently, Ishaan is reportedly dating Malaysian model Chandni Bainz. However, he has always kept his love life private.

Ishaan also spoke about his views on strong women. He said he isn’t threatened by women with opinions. “Most men say they’re okay with strong women, but the moment it becomes a real conversation, you see them get uncomfortable,” he shared.

He credits his open-minded attitude to his upbringing. Ishaan was raised by his mother, Neelima Azeem, whom he calls a strong and inspiring woman. “All I’ve known is a woman with agency. She balanced life, worked, and raised two boys on her own,” he said.

Neelima Azeem was first married to Pankaj Kapur and later to Rajesh Khattar, with whom she had Ishaan. She raised him and his half-brother Shahid Kapoor as a single mother.

Speaking about The Royals, Ishaan said it doesn’t present a fake version of feminism. “It shows men and women as equals, as real people beyond just their looks,” he added. Ishaan’s next film, Homebound, is set to compete in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes International Film Festival.

