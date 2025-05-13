POLL RESULT: Fans demand Alia Bhatt wear THIS outfit for her Cannes Film Festival 2025 debut; can you guess what it is?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. She will be taking over the global stage this year and will be walking the red carpet in her best outfit. Fans are super excited to see her Cannes look. Amidst this, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to see what fans want to see her in at the global event, and the result is here. Can you guess? Well, audiences want the actress to wear a timeless saree.

Yes, you heard that right! Pinkvilla conducted a poll on May 3, 2025, to see which outfit fans want to see Alia Bhatt in. The options were a classic red carpet gown, a timeless saree, and a stylish power suit.

Fans have chosen the timeless saree as their favorite pick with 60.71% of the votes. It was followed by a classic red carpet gown with 32.14% of the votes, and the stylish power suit received just 7.14% of the votes.

Meanwhile, talking to ANI, Alia Bhatt also expressed excitement about making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. She said, “There’s something absolutely special about firsts—and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression.” She further called it an honor.

Apart from the Love & War actress, Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel will also be making her Cannes debut this year. She will be the youngest to attend the film festival. Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and more are also expected to attend the event.

Meanwhile, notable attendees are expected to include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, and more.

Janhvi and Ishaan starrer Homebound is headed to the Cannes Film Festival 2025. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Apart from this, Satyajit Ray's Indian classic Aranyer Din Ratri, which was recently restored, has its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Anupam Kher's Tanvi: The Great will also have its world premiere at the prestigious event.

